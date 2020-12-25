Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

A recent trial of China’s Sinovac Biotech 's coronavirus vaccine conducted in Turkey shows that its efficacy rate is 91.25%, which is far higher than the Brazilian study of the same vaccine has suggested.

On Thursday, a Brazilian study portrayed the efficacy rate of the Chinese vaccine is 50%.

Sinovac's Covid vaccine trial in Turkey

Since September, Turkey has run trials involving more than 3,400 people, according to a televised news conference by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. The efficacy rate was determined among roughly half of the participants, he said.

Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with the first shipments expected to begin Sunday. Authorities will soon begin a four-phase vaccination program, prioritizing medical staff, people over the age of 65 who have chronic diseases, and those with physical handicaps.

Koca has said the Sinovac vaccine was preferred because it’s manufactured using conventional methods. Still, Turkey is in early talks to receive around 4.5 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech by the end of March, Koca said. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was developed using messenger RNA technology, a new strategy for fighting a virus.

Brazilian study said the vaccine's efficacy rate is 50%

The late-stage clinical trial of Sinovac’s vaccine in Brazil that involved about 13,000 participants showed an efficacy rate of 50%.

Butantan Institute, Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution, said that the vaccine reached the efficacy threshold of 50% demanded by the World Health Organization. However, they were asked to not disseminate the information until it was thoroughly reviewed in China as part of a contractual agreement, Butantan Institute said.

The participants in Brazil, suggested the shot is “safe and effective," authorities at the Butantan Institute and from the state of Sao Paulo said. The group that received the vaccine in Brazil’s trial had no severe cases of Covid-19, and the main side effect reported was mild pain at the injection site.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has used his Christmas message to cast more doubt on a coronavirus vaccine purchased by one of the country’s states from the Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

In his live broadcast on social media Thursday, Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low," though he gave nothing specific.

Sao Paulo health authorities have not presented complete trial results a week after announcing that there were encouraging phase three studies on the shot’s effectiveness.

Sinovac is finalizing results of phase III trials carried out in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia and Chile, according to a person familiar with the trials. Those tests are relatively independent from each other and conducted according to different protocols, rather than subject to unified norms that typically govern such trials, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the data isn’t public.





