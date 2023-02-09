Turkey to re-enable Twitter access 'shortly', says Elon Musk
- The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 15,000 on Wednesday, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday informed that microblogging site Twitter will be ‘shortly’ enabled in Turkey, after it was banned by authorities citing surging misiformation at a time of extreme crisis.
