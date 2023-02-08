The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria toppled the 7,800 mark as rescue operation teams continue to pull out more survivors from the debris. As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably.

A video of a seven-year-old girl shielding her younger brother under the quake rubble has gone viral on the internet. They were stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building for hours. However, the rescue team later rescued them.

They both were lauded for being brave, while the girl was seen as a hero for her younger sibling. She was lying under the debris and covered her brother with her arms to protect him from the disaster.

“While under the rubble of her collapsed home this beautiful 7yr old Syrian girl has her hand over her little brother's head to protect him. Brave soul They both made it out ok," One user tweeted while sharing the visuals.

While under the rubble of her collapsed home this beautiful 7yr old Syrian girl has her hand over her little brothers head to protect him.

Brave soul

— Vlogging Northwestern Syria (@timtams83) February 7, 2023

Following the disaster, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. Residents in several damaged Turkish cities voiced anger and despair at what they said was a slow and inadequate response from the authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999.

Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue workers struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather, and a lack of resources and heavy equipment. Some areas were without fuel and electricity.

The death toll in Turkey rose to 5,894, Vice President Fuat Oktay said. More than 34,000 were injured. In Syria, the toll was at least 1,932, according to the government and rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest.