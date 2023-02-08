Turkey: Video of little girl shielding sibling under debris melting internet | Watch
A video of a seven-year-old girl shielding her younger brother under the quake rubble has gone viral on the internet. They were stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building for hours. However, the rescue team later rescued them.
The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria toppled the 7,800 mark as rescue operation teams continue to pull out more survivors from the debris. As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×