Turkey-Azerbaijan ‘rift’: How hijab row tests limits of strategic alliance - Is there an Israel angle? Experts weigh in

Turkey and Azerbaijan have long called themselves "one nation, two states". Now, a row over the hijab (headscarf) is testing that bond.

Experts have pointed out that while the headscarf controversy is the immediate trigger, Azerbaijan’s ties with Israel could be a deeper source of tension. The controversy has also brought to the fore a deeper geopolitical fault line in the relationship between Ankara and Baku.

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Videos purportedly showing girls wearing headscarves being denied entry to educational institutions have been widely shared on social media. Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

The two countries have long described their relationship as "one nation, two states". However, Azerbaijan's restrictions on religious dress in public schools have drawn criticism from Turkish political figures and prompted a sharp response from Azerbaijan's ruling party, which has defended the country's right to determine its domestic policies.

While the controversy centres on religious dress and secular education, analysts say the implications extend beyond the immediate dispute. Azerbaijan's strategic relationship with Israel, at a time when Turkey's ties with Israel have deteriorated, could present a more significant challenge to Ankara-Baku relations.

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Hijab row exposes limits of 'one nation, two states' In an analysis published on September 29 by the Turan Research Center, titled "The Hijab and the Secular State in the Turkic World", Joseph Epstein argued that Azerbaijan's headscarf restrictions raise broader questions about sovereignty over religious life, national identity and the role of the secular state.

Epstein noted that Azerbaijan's approach reflects a wider pattern among several post-Soviet states, where governments have sought to keep religious dress out of public schools while presenting secular education as central to a shared national identity.

He argued that the dispute also highlights the limits of Turkey's influence over Azerbaijan. Although the countries share close cultural and strategic ties, Baku has maintained a distinct approach to secularism and has resisted external pressure over its domestic policies.

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Epstein also pointed to the criticism Azerbaijan's ties with Israel have attracted in Turkish media since the Gaza war, adding another dimension to the tensions between the two countries.

Why the Israel angle could matter more Professor Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and an expert on West Asian affairs, while talking to Mint said the hijab controversy was primarily a cultural and religious issue concerning the imposition of dress codes on women. Despite protests and statements in Turkey, he said, the dispute was unlikely to have a serious impact on bilateral strategic relations.

The differences over Israel, however, could pose a bigger challenge.

Azerbaijan has developed close defence and strategic ties with both Israel and Turkey, while Turkey's relations with Israel have deteriorated, Quamar said. This divergence could become a more difficult issue for Ankara and Baku to manage as their regional priorities evolve.

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The distinction is important: the hijab dispute may have brought the tensions into public view, but it does not necessarily explain the deeper strategic differences between the two countries.

Regional competition adds to the strain The challenges extend beyond Israel. Quamar identified the US-Israel war on Iran and its implications for the South Caucasus as another factor that could complicate bilateral relations.

"There are several regional and geopolitical factors that might pose challenge including the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and how it impacts the situation in the South Caucuses, as well as Turkish ambitions in Central Asia and the South Caucuses region, and its attempted outreach to Armenia to improve relations and access in the neighbourhood. However primarily, the differences in approach to Israel might pose the most difficult challenge for Turkey-Azerbaijan relations today," Quamar said.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.