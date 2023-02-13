- The death toll has now reached 30,000, making the quakes the most lethal in the country’s modern history
WHEN THE quake hit, the apartment block in Osmaniye, a city in southern Turkey, where Halise Sen had once lived collapsed like a house of cards, burying her former neighbours under nine floors of concrete. Mrs Sen, the head of the local chamber of architects, looks over the wreckage. “There’s no reinforced steel here," she says, “so the concrete lost its strength and the columns collapsed, along with the floors, as soon as the ground started to shake."