Turkey's Erdogan refers to Kashmir 'issue' again, urges UN-backed solution for the best of ‘our sisters and brothers’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a United Nations-backed resolution on Kashmir, urging India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute through dialogue. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Erdogan said, “The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of the resolutions of the UN, for the best of our sisters and brothers in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope.”

What did Erdogan say about India-Pakistan tensions? Addressing the assembly, Erdogan also referenced the recent escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan, which followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 Hindu men.

"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," Erdogan said in his address at the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Why is Erdogan’s statement significant? Erdogan’s remarks highlight Turkey’s ongoing diplomatic interest in the Kashmir issue, a historic flashpoint between India and Pakistan. While his speech focused on a UN-led resolution, Erdogan has previously been accused of supporting Pakistan during the conflict, including public endorsement of Pakistan’s position, calling it a “brother nation,” and allegedly supplying Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones and military operatives to assist Pakistan.

Reports suggest that two Turkish operatives were killed during operations flown by Pakistan, intensifying the controversy surrounding Turkey’s involvement. These allegations, coupled with Erdogan’s public stance, sparked a boycott movement in India targeting Turkish goods and tourism.