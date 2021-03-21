Turkey’s lira is facing turmoil after central bank upheaval

“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive," said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision. “Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again," Akcakmak said.

