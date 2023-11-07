Hello User
Turkey's parliament removes Coca-Cola, Nestle from menu over alleged support for Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's parliament removes Coca-Cola, Nestle from menu over alleged support for Israel

Livemint

  Turkey Parliament said that products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday removed Coca-Cola and Nestle products from its restaurants over their alleged support for Israel.

A parliament statement read, “It was decided that the products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus."

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus made the decision but the statement did not identify the companies. A source told the Reuters news agency Coca-Cola beverages and Nestle instant coffee were the only brands removed, a decision taken because of public demand.

On social media, activists have been calling for people to boycott Israeli goods and Western companies that support its attack on Gaza.

07 Nov 2023
