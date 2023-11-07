Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday removed Coca-Cola and Nestle products from its restaurants over their alleged support for Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A parliament statement read, “It was decided that the products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus."

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus made the decision but the statement did not identify the companies. A source told the Reuters news agency Coca-Cola beverages and Nestle instant coffee were the only brands removed, a decision taken because of public demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On social media, activists have been calling for people to boycott Israeli goods and Western companies that support its attack on Gaza.

