Turkey’s President approves Finland’s NATO membership bid
- Alliance’s historic enlargement still awaits Hungary’s approval, and Sweden’s petition is left behind for now
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his country would allow Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, paving the way for a historic enlargement of the alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Erdogan announced his decision standing alongside Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö in Turkey’s capital Ankara, following nearly a year of diplomatic wrangling after the Turkish leader threatened to block both Finland and Sweden from entering the alliance over concerns about their ties to Kurdish militant groups.
The longtime Turkish leader’s opposition to the new members mainly concerned Sweden, which is home to a large Kurdish diaspora including individuals Turkey accuses of terrorist links. The move now leaves Sweden alone awaiting a decision from the Turkish government, splitting the two countries in their joint effort to join the organization. Both countries are also waiting for approval from Hungary.
“We have decided to start the ratification process of Finland’s NATO protocol. We hope this process will lead to auspicious results for our countries," said Mr. Erdogan, speaking in a turquoise room in Turkey’s presidential complex. He added that he sent the matter to parliament for approval and that he hoped it would be ratified before Turkey’s coming election in May.
“It is very good to hear this news," said Mr. Niinistö.
Finland’s eventual entry into NATO would more than double its current land border with Russia and bring to the alliance one of Europe’s best-defended and best-armed countries. The country has historically managed its uneasy relationship with Russia, choosing not to align with NATO to not provoke Moscow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed the relationship.
“We are dealing with an unpredictable neighbor. We will decide our own course. We will not become a country that is oppressed by Russia," said Iro Särkkä, postdoctoral fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, and expert on NATO and Finnish security policy.
For months, Finland insisted on joining NATO simultaneously with Sweden, saying that the two countries share the same geopolitical and security landscape. But in recent weeks, as Finnish officials realized Turkey wasn’t about to budge on Sweden’s application, Helsinki changed its approach to secure ratification before the Finnish general election slated for April 1.
Mr. Erdogan initially threatened to block both Nordic countries from joining the alliance over concerns about their contacts with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that is considered a terrorist organization by all three nations. The presence of a large Kurdish diaspora in Sweden, including politicians that are sympathetic to the PKK, has long angered the Turkish government.
A series of demonstrations by people waving PKK flags, and a public burning of a Quran by a far-right politician in Sweden earlier this year further soured relations with Turkey and disrupted negotiations over NATO expansion.
Turkey has been under pressure from NATO’s leaders and the U.S. to allow both Nordic countries into the alliance, with American leaders and lawmakers using a proposed $20 billion sale of a fleet of new F-16 warplanes to prod the Turkish government, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
“The government has been facing some pressure, so to ease the pressure they are going ahead with Finland’s membership," said Gulru Gezer, a former senior Turkish diplomat who served in the U.S. and Russia.
Turkish officials have said for months that they have little objection to Finland joining the alliance, but that they are waiting for Sweden to take action by extraditing people that Turkey identified as terrorism suspects and strengthening counterterrorism laws.
“It shows that the problem is not that Turkey is against the expansion of NATO, but more about NATO members showing solidarity with Turkey’s concerns regarding the fight against terrorism," said Ms. Gezer.
The addition of Finland and Sweden would boost NATO’s operational capabilities by allowing the alliance to treat an area spanning about 1,000 miles from the Baltic Sea to the Arctic as one coherent area. For Russia’s Atlantic fleet to access deep water it would have no choice but to pass near NATO-controlled shores. Finland for decades has been largely self-sufficient militarily, boasting strong defenses along its borders, a robust arms industry and a population constantly on alert for Russian attacks. Russia has said that the expansion of NATO, which is a defensive alliance, threatens its own security.
But without Sweden in the alliance, a piece is still missing from NATO’s map. Moving the organization’s troops into Finland would either require a long detour through the country’s northern border with Norway, or the use of Swedish territory, putting Sweden at risk of Russian retaliation without it being protected by NATO’s principle of collective defense.
“NATO’s defense of Finland is very connected with Swedish territory," said Magnus Christiansson, an assistant professor at the Swedish Defence University with expertise in NATO and Baltic security policy. “It creates a situation where Sweden becomes dependent on and part of the system, yet we cannot have a say in our defense."
Turkey is preparing to hold elections on May 14, leaving little time for the Turkish parliament to ratify Finland’s NATO application. Mr. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party has a large majority in parliament, and lawmakers from the ruling party said they expected the measure to pass. The region is also recovering from catastrophic earthquakes that killed more than 54,000 people in both Turkey and Syria last month.
Finland’s parliament earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to pass all necessary legislation that will allow the country to join NATO once Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid. All other members of the organization have approved the Nordic countries’ application. Hungary’s government has said it would support NATO expansion, but the country again delayed a vote on the issue in parliament this week, raising concerns that Prime Minister Viktor Orban could further disrupt the process.
Under NATO’s rules, every current member of the organization has to approve any new members. The alliance’s leaders are eager to complete the expansion of the alliance before the organization’s coming summit in Lithuania in July. NATO’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said that Sweden has done its part to uphold commitments under an agreement signed last June intended to address Turkey’s concerns, but Turkish officials say they are awaiting further steps from the Swedish government.
“It depends on Sweden right now, how fast and how many steps they take," said Turkey’s presidential spokesman and top aide Ibrahim Kalin, in a brief interview before Friday’s announcement. “As you can see Finland is done, because they took steps. They delivered on the MOU and we expect the same from Sweden."
—Elvan Kivilcim and Daniel Michaels contributed to this article.
