Turkey’s President approves Finland’s NATO membership bid

The addition of Finland and Sweden would boost NATO’s operational capabilities by allowing the alliance to treat an area spanning about 1,000 miles from the Baltic Sea to the Arctic as one coherent area. For Russia’s Atlantic fleet to access deep water it would have no choice but to pass near NATO-controlled shores. Finland for decades has been largely self-sufficient militarily, boasting strong defenses along its borders, a robust arms industry and a population constantly on alert for Russian attacks. Russia has said that the expansion of NATO, which is a defensive alliance, threatens its own security.