Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll climbs 19,300, surpasses Fukushima nuclear disaster tally
Deaths from earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceed 19,300, surpassing toll from Japan's Fukushima disaster
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has surpassed 19,300, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent history surpassing the fatalities caused by Japan's Fukushima disaster. The earthquake, which was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, has caused widespread destruction.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×