The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has surpassed 19,300, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent history surpassing the fatalities caused by Japan's Fukushima disaster. The earthquake, which was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, has caused widespread destruction.

In addition to the devastating loss of life, the earthquake has also caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. Many residents have been left homeless, and aid organizations are working around the clock to provide emergency relief and assistance. On the Syrian side of the border, more than 3,000 people have been reported dead, and more than 5,000 have been injured.

The earthquake toll has now surpassed the toll from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. The Fukushima disaster was caused by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that caused widespread destruction and nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was scheduled to travel to the quake-hit provinces of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis amid ongoing criticism that the government's response has been too slow. As rescue work continues non-stop, the international community has rallied to provide support and assistance to those affected by the disaster.