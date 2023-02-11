The death toll due to the earthquake has continued to climb up in Turkey and Syria, following two earthquakes that hit the region on Monday, 6 February. According to the latest updates, more than 24,000 people have died from the deadliest quake in the region.

One of the single biggest tragedies involved 24 Cypriot children between the ages of 11 and 14 who were in Turkey for a volleyball tournament when the quake swallowed their hotel.

Ten of their bodies were repatriated to their homeland in northern Cyprus.

Turkish media reported that at least 19 people in the group -- which included 15 accompanying adults -- have now been confirmed dead.

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey, pulling several people from the rubble. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into a rage at the poor quality of buildings as well as the Turkish government's response to the country's most dire disaster in nearly a century.

Officials in the country say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake.

The 7.4 magnitudes of earthquakes have left millions of people homeless in Turkey and Syria amid the severe winter. The tremor was the most powerful and deadliest since 33,000 people died in a 7.8-magnitude tremor in 1939.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 5.37 million people will need shelter assistance in Syria alone.

Monday's disaster in Turkey and Syria was the deadliest earthquake to strike Turkey in more than 80 years.

The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.

Separately, India has sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.

The medicines that have been sent include Paracetamol 100 ML IV, Ceftriaxone GM INJ, Propofol INJ., etc. The protection and safety tools that have been sent include gowns, gloves, shoe covers, and caps.

The other medical aid includes Electrocardiographs six channels, Syringe Pump, and a Physiologic monitor system.

Indian army set up a field hospital under 'Operation Dost' to provide assistance to the victims.