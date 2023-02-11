Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 24,000; rescue operation continues
- Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Officials in the country say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake
The death toll due to the earthquake has continued to climb up in Turkey and Syria, following two earthquakes that hit the region on Monday, 6 February. According to the latest updates, more than 24,000 people have died from the deadliest quake in the region.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×