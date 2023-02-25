Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 50,000

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 50,000

1 min read . 01:43 AM IST Reuters
Fatima Asheri stands with her daughter Melissa in a camp for people whose homes have been destroyed, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, February 23 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died in the earthquake

 The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

