Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 19,300, many still stuck under debris: 10 points
- Thousands of people are left homeless on the street and are suffering for basic necessities like food and water
- The government of Turkey said that around 3,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquake including public hospitals
After the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, that rocked Turkey and Syria, more than 19,300 people are killed and thousands are left homeless on the street suffering for basic necessities like food and water during the bitter cold. Survivors are appealing to the government to evacuate them from the devastated area, while many still stuck under debris.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×