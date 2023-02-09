After the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, that rocked Turkey and Syria, more than 19,300 people are killed and thousands are left homeless on the street suffering for basic necessities like food and water during the bitter cold. Survivors are appealing to the government to evacuate them from the devastated area, while many still stuck under debris.

Turkey Earthquake death toll crosses 19,300: Top Points

1. The officials have confirmed that 16,170 people had died in Turkey while 3,162 died in Syria.

2. Survivors in Turkey are complaining that relief response is too slow while government claims that the winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response.

3. Most of the casualties have occurred between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, which is reportedly the epicenter of the earthquake. The government of Turkey said that around 3,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquake including public hospitals.

4. According to credit rating agency Fitch, the economic cost of the earthquake is calculated to be around $4 billion.

5. Rescue teams are still stumbling upon survivors occasionally, but most of them are now working to demolish the unsteady buildings.

6. Dozens of people are scrambling around aid trucks in the hope of some food or clothing. While many have found shelters in tents, stadiums, and other temporary accommodations, thousands still are managing cold nights outdoors.

7. The countries are offered international aid from across the world with European Union (EU) even planning to host a Donors' Conference, in coordination with the Turkish authorities, to mobilize funds from the international community in support of the people. The conference is expected to be organized in Brussels in March.

8. Syria is facing issues to receive international aid as the regime of President Bashar al-Assad is under Western sanctions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is working to provide aid to Syria with the help of its partners.

9. World Health Organisation has estimated that up to 23 million people could be affected by the earthquake and the health agency will provide long-term assistance to the victims of the tragedy. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO said that 77 national and 13 international medical teams are deployed in affected regions.

10. UNESCO has warned that two World Heritage Sites- the old city of Syria's Aleppo and the fortress in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir have sustained damage.

(With inputs from agencies)