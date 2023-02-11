Turkey-Syria quake: 17-yr-old, trapped under rubble, drank his own urine to live

Amid the reports of death toll rising over 24,000 in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake, several videos are making the rounds on social media of the rescue operations.

In a recent one, a video of 17-year-old boy, trapped under the rubble on Monday, appeared who was rescued after almost four days.

According to a report in ABC News, the trapped teen said that he 'drank his own urine and ate his family’s flowers to survive. The teen has been identified as Adnan Muhammet Korkut who was stuck under the debris for at least 94 hours in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Here's one of the video:

MUTLULUK GÖZYAŞLARI DÖKÜLDÜ



Depremden 94 saat sonra #Gaziantep Gölgeler Apartmanı enkazından çıkarılan 17 yaşındaki Adnan Muhammet Korkut ailesiyle kavuştu, duygu dolu anlar yaşandı. #deprem pic.twitter.com/1E06eVcReE — Sabah (@sabah) February 10, 2023

ALSO READ: Turkey quake: Missing Indian national found dead in debris of hotel in Malatya

When the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday, Korkut was asleep in his family’s home, and he then "got into the foetal position".

Meanwhile reports arrived that Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, has been found dead and was dentified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, informed Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February.

India has sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.

With agency inputs.