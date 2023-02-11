Home / News / World /  Turkey-Syria quake: 17-yr-old, trapped under rubble, drank his own urine to live
Back

Turkey-Syria quake: 17-yr-old, trapped under rubble, drank his own urine to live

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 07:37 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
A view shows a site of a collapsed building as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun (REUTERS)Premium
A view shows a site of a collapsed building as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun (REUTERS)

  • When the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday, Adnan Muhammet Korkut was asleep in his family’s home, and he then 'got into the foetal position'. He was rescued after 96 hours.

Amid the reports of death toll rising over 24,000 in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake, several videos are making the rounds on social media of the rescue operations.

In a recent one, a video of 17-year-old boy, trapped under the rubble on Monday, appeared who was rescued after almost four days.

According to a report in ABC News, the trapped teen said that he 'drank his own urine and ate his family’s flowers to survive. The teen has been identified as Adnan Muhammet Korkut who was stuck under the debris for at least 94 hours in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Here's one of the video:

ALSO READ: Turkey quake: Missing Indian national found dead in debris of hotel in Malatya

When the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday, Korkut was asleep in his family’s home, and he then "got into the foetal position".

Meanwhile reports arrived that Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, has been found dead and was dentified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, informed Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February.

India has sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x