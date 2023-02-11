Turkey-Syria quake: 17-yr-old, trapped under rubble, drank his own urine to live
- When the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday, Adnan Muhammet Korkut was asleep in his family’s home, and he then 'got into the foetal position'. He was rescued after 96 hours.
Amid the reports of death toll rising over 24,000 in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake, several videos are making the rounds on social media of the rescue operations.
