Turkey-Syria quake: 17-yr-old, trapped under rubble, drank his own urine to live

Amid the reports of death toll rising over 24,000 in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake, several videos are making the rounds on social media of the rescue operations.
In a recent one, a video of 17-year-old boy, trapped under the rubble on Monday, appeared who was rescued after almost four days.
When the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday, Korkut was asleep in his family’s home, and he then "got into the foetal position".
Meanwhile reports arrived that Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, has been found dead and was dentified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, informed Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February.
India has sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.
