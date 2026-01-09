Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Tehran as protests in Iran enter 12th day

Turkish Airlines on Friday, cancelled at least five fights to the Iranian capital Tehran, where protests against the rising cost of living entered the twelfth day.

Five other flights operated by Iranian airlines have also been cancelled, according to the Istanbul Airport app, while seven others remain scheduled.

Iran protests Iranian protesters shouted and marched through the streets into Friday morning after a call by the country’s exiled crown prince for demonstrations, despite Iran’s warning of cutting off the nation from the internet and international telephone calls.

To date, at least 42 people have been killed in the violence surrounding the protests – while more than 2,270 others have been detained, according to the US based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed protesters chanting against Iran’s government around bonfires as debris littered the streets in the capital, Tehran, and other areas.

One unverified video showed a woman protester – who was spotted with blood on her mouth saying: “I am not afraid. I am not afraid. At forty-seven, I have already died.”

The unrest comes as Iran grapples with a deepening economic crisis caused by years of sanctions and the fallout from the June war with Israel.

What Iran said? On Friday, Iran state media alleged that the protests were sparked by “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel – which triggered fire and violence. It also said there were “casualties,” mentioned a report by AFP.