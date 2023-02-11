As the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, hundreds of thousands of people have also been left homeless. In ten provinces across the southeastern region of Turkey, many have been sleeping in tents and cars in freezing temperatures for the past week. Against this backdrop, Turkey's Karadeniz Holding has announced plans to send ships that can house around 3,000 people.

The company will join relief effort in the southern province of Hatay - its first humanitarian mission. Officials said that they were working with the authorities to send aid ships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay. Each can house around 1,500 people.

The ‘lifeships’ also have fridges, TVs and heating, as well as facilities for education, healthcare and food.

“We focused all our energy to this project to serve people in the area impacted by the earthquake. We aim to provide a safe haven to them as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

According to an update quoting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the death toll in the country has now reached 21,043. Meanwhile, war-torn Syria has seen at least 3,553 deaths.

Temperatures remained below freezing across the large region, and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

As aid continues to arrive, a 99-member group from the Indian Army’s medical assistance team has been treating the injured in a temporary field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.

(With inputs from agencies)