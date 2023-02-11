Turkish company to house 3,000 in ships as millions remain homeless in freezing cold
The company will join relief effort in the southern province of Hatay - its first humanitarian mission. Officials said that they were working with the authorities to send aid ships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay. Each can house around 1,500 people.
As the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, hundreds of thousands of people have also been left homeless. In ten provinces across the southeastern region of Turkey, many have been sleeping in tents and cars in freezing temperatures for the past week. Against this backdrop, Turkey's Karadeniz Holding has announced plans to send ships that can house around 3,000 people.
