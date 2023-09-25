Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkey's Erdogan meets Azeri president to discuss the situation in the region.

As thousands of ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan defeated the breakaway region's fighters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet his ally Azeri President Ilham Aliyev today, Monday, September 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the Turkish President's office said, “Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave - a strip of Azeri territory nestled among Armenia, Iran, and Turkey - to discuss with Aliyev the situation in the Karabakh region."

The Armenians of Karabakh were forced into a ceasefire last week after a 24-hour military operation by the much larger Azerbaijani military. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Reuters, the Nagorno-Karabakh leadership on Sunday said the region's 120,000 Armenians did not want to live as part of Azerbaijan for fear of persecution and ethnic cleansing and started fleeing the area.

As of 5 am, more than 2,900 people had crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said.

Those with fuel had started to drive down the Lachin corridor toward the border with Armenia, according to a Reuters reporter in the Karabakh capital, known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the enclave in 30 years - with Azerbaijan gaining back swathes of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week conflict in 2020.

Erdogan, who backed the Azeris with weaponry in the 2020 conflict, said last week he supported the aims of Azerbaijan's latest military operation but played no part in it.

Armenia says more than 200 people were killed and 400 wounded in last week's Azeri operation, a hostility condemned by the United States and other Western allies of Armenia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azerbaijan's defense ministry on Sunday said it had confiscated more military equipment from Armenian separatists, including rockets, artillery shells, mines, and ammunition, as per Reuters reports.

The Karabakh Armenians do not accept Azerbaijan's promise to guarantee their rights as the region is integrated. Armenia called for an immediate deployment of a UN mission to monitor human rights and security in the region.

"Ninety-nine point nine percent prefer to leave our historic lands," David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the self-styled Republic of Artsakh, told Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!