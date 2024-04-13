Turkiye news: All 174 people stranded in air after deadly cable car accident rescued
174 people saved in Turkiye after cable car accident; one dead and seven injured. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announces successful rescue on X. 607 search and rescue personnel, along with 10 helicopters, participated in the operation.
All 174 people who were stranded in the air above a mountain were rescued on Saturday, almost a day after the fatal cable car accident in Turkiye. A cable car pod had hit a pole on Friday causing it to burst open, killing one and injuring seven.
