Turning Point USA's ‘All-American Halftime Show': What it is, who's performing and how to watch

As the US heads into another Super Bowl season shaped as much by cultural debate as by sport, conservative organisation Turning Point USA has announced a parallel broadcast it calls the All-American Halftime Show. Positioned as an alternative to the NFL’s official halftime performance, the event has drawn attention well beyond American borders, highlighting how music, politics and mass entertainment continue to intersect.

The show, first announced in October and formally detailed earlier this month, is set to air during the Super Bowl halftime on 8 February 2026. Turning Point USA says the broadcast is aimed at viewers looking for what it describes as a “family-friendly, patriotic” option.

Why is it drawing attention? The announcement comes amid criticism from conservative commentators over the NFL’s choice of global Latin music star Bad Bunny as the official halftime performer. While critics have questioned the selection, supporters point out that Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in 2025 and see his appearance as a landmark moment for Latin music and representation on a global stage.

The contrasting reactions have fuelled debate on social media, where the Super Bowl halftime show is increasingly viewed as a cultural statement rather than just entertainment.

Who is performing at the All-American Halftime Show? Turning Point USA has confirmed that Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will headline the event. The organisation says the lineup reflects performers whose music and public personas align with what it calls traditional American values.

Kid Rock, a long-time supporter of conservative causes, has been the most prominent face associated with the show — and also the focus of online criticism.

Kid Rock responds to backlash Ahead of the performance, Kid Rock appeared to indirectly address the criticism surrounding the alternative halftime show. The 55-year-old musician shared a post on Instagram featuring a quote attributed to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant, which spoke about embracing criticism and opposition.

While Kid Rock did not reference the event directly, the post was widely interpreted online as a response to the backlash aimed at both the artist and the broader political framing of the show.