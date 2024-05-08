TV host gets trolled for clothing choice, hits back at viewer, 'Intended to humiliate me'
News anchor Narelda Jacobs faced criticism for her clothing choice while reading the news, with a viewer deeming it inappropriate. Jacobs responded to the email publicly, highlighting the issue of body shaming and receiving support from netizens.
Women are often judged for their clothes. They are generally expected to dress in a particular manner what people call it modestly, appropriately and politely. It has become more backbreaking for them to fit in with society's standards for clothing than in the past due to an emerging trend of internet trolling.