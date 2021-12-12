Twenty central banks hold meetings as inflation forces split

Even if the path of rates differs, a wide-scale slowing of bond-buying programs will reduce support for economies. BofA Global Research strategists predict liquidity will peak in the first quarter of 2022, and that the Fed, ECB and BOE are on course to shrink their balance sheets to $18 trillion by the end of next year from above $20 trillion at the start of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}