We’re currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times as the entire world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic. America, which had announced a no mask policy after the cases declined is again battling a surge in coronavirus cases, led by the domination of the more contagious Delta variant .

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media took to Twitter to explain how the world got wrong twice on Covid-19.

“When India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when Covid 19 first broke out in Wuhan: it was sympathetic, but presumed that the problem was a localised phenomenon…Twice wrong…," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

When India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when Covid 19 first broke out in Wuhan: it was sympathetic, but presumed that the problem was a localised phenomenon…Twice wrong… pic.twitter.com/CfQ0oaiyH8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2021

People are reacting to his post in their own way. One user wrote, “Same as with terrorism. When India was facing it alone, western countries called it a localized problem and told India to handle it herself BUT the day they were bitten, it became a universal problem to be dealt by all.Hypocrates of the highest order."

Same as with terrorism. When India was facing it alone, western countries called it a localized problem and told India to handle it herself BUT the day they were bitten, it became a universal problem to be dealt by all.Hypocrates of highest order. — Seema Tiwari (@SeemaTiwari0210) August 20, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote, "We are also like a variant of MeraKuchNahiHoga.We never learnt from history."

We are also like a variant of MeraKuchNahiHoga.

We never learnt from history. — It'Z Me (@arindas12) August 20, 2021

India experienced a severe second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections during the months of April and May 2021. COVID-19 vaccination with Covaxin and Covishield was started in the country in January 2021, targeting healthcare workers in the first phase and later expanded to include adult population groups.

Meanwhile, India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data showed. The death toll climbed to 4,33,589 with 540 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,63,605

