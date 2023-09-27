Twinkle Khanna, daughter of legendary actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, met Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at an event being held in London recently. Twinkle Khanna, a mother of two is currently in UK and completed her post graduation in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London

At the event, a video of which was shared by Khanna on her Instagram handle, the actor-turned-author is seen posing with her band and actor Akshay Kumar, and PM Sunak.

The video shared by Twinkle Khanna showcased a snippet of a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Khanna also mentioned that PM Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty is her hero.

In her caption, Twinkle joked about wearing high heels for the event. She wrote, “As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial. Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london (red heart emoji)."

Akshay and UK PM Sunak chose a formal suit while, Twinkle wore a white dress with a leopard design jacket.

See the video here

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit her acting career after the 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she came out with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Her fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving came out the following year.

Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency. He along with his wife also offered prayers at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi during the visit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in the drama film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

