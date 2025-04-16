Twist in Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fingerprints don’t match accused – but cops say they have a strong case; here’s why

What do police say about chargesheet and evidence?

"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife," as per Mumbai police.