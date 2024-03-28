Richard Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja and a famous Twitch streamer and Fortnite gamer, has revealed that he's been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The streamer from Illinois clarified that during his annual dermatologist checkup, encouraged by his wife Jessica, doctors discovered a cancerous mole on his foot.

His announcement spread widely through a post circulating on X, where he penned, “Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it."

He further added, “I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

As reported by the New York Post citing the Mayo Clinic, melanoma is a form of skin cancer linked to exposure to ultraviolet light from sources such as the sun and tanning beds. It is prevalent among younger individuals and often manifests through alterations in existing moles, though it can also develop on unaffected skin.

In a reply, Nick Eh 30 wrote, “Sending the best vibes your way!"

Another user wished him hope, and wrote, "Hoping for the best. Lots of love to Jess for being proactive as well."

Another user wrote, “Praying for you Ty! Glad it was caught early and kudos to Jess for being proactive ."

Since his debut on Twitch in 2011, Ninja rapidly rose to prominence on the platform, primarily known for his viral gameplay sessions of the multiplayer sensation Fortnite.

View Full Image Ninja has 19M followers on Twitch.

His YouTube content gained immense popularity, to the extent that players can opt to customize their in-game avatars to resemble him for a fee. Presently, Ninja boasts 19 million followers on Twitch and 6.6 million followers.

As per the report, in March 2018, Blevins achieved a Twitchtv milestone for an individual stream by playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and NFL rookie-turned-gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This extraordinary stream garnered an impressive 628,000 concurrent viewers. Just a month later, Blevins surpassed this record during his own event, Ninja Vegas 2018, where he amassed an even larger audience of 667,000 live viewers. Beyond the gaming realm, Ninja has gained recognition, including an appearance on season 2 of “The Masked Singer."

