Twitter adds 'official' mark to high profile, corporate verified accounts2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Twitter has begun adding grey ‘official’ labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic
Twitter has begun adding grey ‘official’ labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic
The latest development in Twitter's disorganised overhaul of the platform's verification system under new owner Elon Musk is the addition of grey "official" labels to some high-profile accounts to denote their authenticity.