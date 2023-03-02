While claiming that Twitter's advertising ability to reach the “most influential" people in the world is “not fully appreciated", CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that despite other social networking sites being “technically bigger" writers & leaders spend more time on the microblogging website.

“The ability of Twitter advertising to reach the most influential people in the world is often not fully appreciated. While a few other social networks are technically bigger, Twitter is where the writers & leaders spend their time," Musk tweeted on Thursday.

The comments came amid reports that many big-ticket advertisers on Twitter have pulled their ads from the platform. Around 625 advertisers including Coca-Cola, Jeep, Unilever, Merck, and Wells Fargo stopped spending on the platform since January.

The development led to a loss of around $4.5 billion in advertising revenue for Twitter.

Elon Musk took some measures to fill up these losses like running a Super Bowl ‘fire sale’ offer and also participating in a brand safety campaign that promised to prompt advertisers in case their ads appear alongside unsafe or inappropriate content.

Musk blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers and claimed that there is no change in content moderation policies and Twitter did everything to appease activists.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America," Musk tweeted in November.

The issue is not just a halt in ad spending but also a reduction in budget of spending. For example, in September 2022 HBO spent around nearly $12 million on advertisements, but the amount drastically dropped to $54,000 in January 2023.

Reports also claim that Musk is working very seriously on revamping the ad business on Twitter and aspires a Google-like search ad system where the primary focus is on keywords rather than user activity.