Twitter ads ability ‘not fully appreciated’: Elon Musk as revenue continues to drop
- Reports claim that Elon Musk is working very seriously on revamping the ad business on Twitter and aspires to a Google-like search ad system
While claiming that Twitter's advertising ability to reach the “most influential" people in the world is “not fully appreciated", CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that despite other social networking sites being “technically bigger" writers & leaders spend more time on the microblogging website.
