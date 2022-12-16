Senior European politicians has started to up the ante against Elon Musk following the suspension of journalists from Twitter with threats of future sanctions and lawmakers leaving the platform. “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying," said Commission Vice President Vera Jourova in a tweet. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon." Jourova — one of the EU’s more senior officials — cited the Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act, two major pillars of European tech regulation

