Senior European politicians has started to up the ante against Elon Musk following the suspension of journalists from Twitter with threats of future sanctions and lawmakers leaving the platform. “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying," said Commission Vice President Vera Jourova in a tweet. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon." Jourova — one of the EU’s more senior officials — cited the Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act, two major pillars of European tech regulation
Senior European politicians has started to up the ante against Elon Musk following the suspension of journalists from Twitter with threats of future sanctions and lawmakers leaving the platform. “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying," said Commission Vice President Vera Jourova in a tweet. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon." Jourova — one of the EU’s more senior officials — cited the Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act, two major pillars of European tech regulation
European Union vs Elon Musk: What we know
Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times — covering the social network’s billionaire owner Elon Musk.
European Union vs Elon Musk: What we know
Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times — covering the social network’s billionaire owner Elon Musk.
Although Europe currently has little power to penalize Musk for suspending journalist, he will soon have to contend with a litany of new rules for how he handles posts under the DSA, which will require platforms to take down illegal content and take more action against harmful conten
Although Europe currently has little power to penalize Musk for suspending journalist, he will soon have to contend with a litany of new rules for how he handles posts under the DSA, which will require platforms to take down illegal content and take more action against harmful conten
The German Foreign Ministry also voiced its concern — via Twitter, stating that “#PressFreedom must not be switched on and off at will. As of today, the journalists listed below can also no longer follow, comment or criticize us. This means we have a problem @Twitter."
The German Foreign Ministry also voiced its concern — via Twitter, stating that “#PressFreedom must not be switched on and off at will. As of today, the journalists listed below can also no longer follow, comment or criticize us. This means we have a problem @Twitter."
Companies found in violation of the DSA could be fined sums equal to up to six percent of the global revenue -- or even banned from the huge EU market.
Companies found in violation of the DSA could be fined sums equal to up to six percent of the global revenue -- or even banned from the huge EU market.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires companies serving European web users to meet strict standards against manipulative algorithms, disinformation and other online harm.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires companies serving European web users to meet strict standards against manipulative algorithms, disinformation and other online harm.
The French minister in charge of industry Roland Lescure tweeted on Friday morning that he would suspend his account. “Following the suspension of journalists’ accounts by @elonmusk, I am suspending all activity on @Twitter until further notice", he wrote. The French digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot tweeted he was “distressed by the drift in which Elon Musk precipitates Twitter".
The French minister in charge of industry Roland Lescure tweeted on Friday morning that he would suspend his account. “Following the suspension of journalists’ accounts by @elonmusk, I am suspending all activity on @Twitter until further notice", he wrote. The French digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot tweeted he was “distressed by the drift in which Elon Musk precipitates Twitter".
Twitter suspended more than 25 accounts for tracking the planes of government agencies, billionaires and high profile individuals including that of Musk, according to a report in The New York Times.
Twitter suspended more than 25 accounts for tracking the planes of government agencies, billionaires and high profile individuals including that of Musk, according to a report in The New York Times.
The EU's Media Freedom Act (MFA) has been proposed by the European Commission but not yet made into law.
The EU's Media Freedom Act (MFA) has been proposed by the European Commission but not yet made into law.
It seeks to protect media pluralism and independence in an increasingly digital space -- ensuring media outlets are not unduly pressured and are able to remain editorially independent.
It seeks to protect media pluralism and independence in an increasingly digital space -- ensuring media outlets are not unduly pressured and are able to remain editorially independent.
Before taking over the platform, Musk spoke openly against arbitrary or indefinite bans on users, especially taking aim at Twitter for banning former US President Donald Trump from the platform.
Before taking over the platform, Musk spoke openly against arbitrary or indefinite bans on users, especially taking aim at Twitter for banning former US President Donald Trump from the platform.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.