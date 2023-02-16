Twitter becomes first social media firm to allow cannabis ads

Twitter becomes first social media firm to allow cannabis ads1 min read . 02:47 AM IST
- Twitter said it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have the proper license
Twitter has become the first social media platform to allow cannabis companies to market their brands in the United States.
However, with 21 on board. Whereas 37 states have legalized medical marijuana programmes. Only two states—Idaho and Nebraska—do not allow for any kind of legal marijuana use.
Twitter said it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have the proper license.
It added that it will see that the companies only target jurisdictions where they are licensed to operate and most importantly, do not target people below 21 years.
Most pot companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter.
"This is a pretty massive win for legal cannabis marketers," multistate cannabis and medical marijuana company Cresco Labs said.
Most pot companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter. Trulieve Cannabis Corp already launched a multistate campaign on the platform on Wednesday.
After the Covid pandemic, the US cannabis industry showed signs of slowing in the face of regulatory and economic challenges, including falling prices and an illicit market poaching its customers.
Curaleaf recently cut its workforce by 10% and exited the majority of its operations in three US states.
