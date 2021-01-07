OPEN APP
Twitter blocks Trump, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Twitter blocks Trump, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 06:23 AM IST AFP

Twitter locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down

Twitter on Wednesday threatened to permanently ban US President Donald Trump from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets.

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter said in a post.

"If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

