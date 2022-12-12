Twitter Blue to relaunch today: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 06:44 AM IST
Twitter said a web subscription will cost $8 a month.
Twitter has stated that the premium monthly subscription would be made available starting the next week. The social media network stated in a Twitter thread that a web membership will cost USD 8 per month and an iOS subscription will cost USD 11 per month. The blue checkmark and the option to modify tweets are included in the premium features.