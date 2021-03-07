OPEN APP
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's auction of his first tweet draws $2 million bid

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet at auction, with bidding Saturday reaching $2 million in a sign of the appetite for virtual objects authenticated through blockchain technology.

"just setting up my twttr," Dorsey tweeted on March 21, 2006.

On Friday he posted a link to "Valuables @Cent," an online marketplace for tweets where, the site says, investors or collectors can "buy and sell tweets autographed by their creators."

The top bid Saturday for Dorsey's tweet -- $2 million -- came from Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, a platform for blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies. He also heads the BitTorrent streaming platform.

"The creator of a tweet decides if they would like to mint it on the blockchain, creating a 1-of-1 autographed version," Valuables explains.

Buying a tweet means purchasing "a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator," according to Valuables.

In Dorsey's case, the tweet itself remains visible to all, so long as he and Twitter leave it online.

In 2019, Sun paid $4.6 million in a winning bid to lunch with iconic billionaire Warren Buffett. Sun reportedly tried but failed to convince the elderly investor of the value of bitcoins.

NFTs have soared in popularity, to the point that prestigious auction house Christie's last month sold an entirely digital artwork.

