Twitter calls Greta Thunberg's detention fake, some demand Oscar for her acting

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice during a demonstration supporting Indigenous rights in Norway. The twenty-year-old joined the protest against 151 wind turbines that were erected at the reindeer pasture lands used by ‘Sami’ indigenous community. The visuals of her arrest have gone viral in the social media and convinced many that the act was staged.

Many Twitter users mocked the way in which which the Norwegian authority was lifting and removing Greta Thunberg from the protest site. Many questioned who conveniently the media persons were able to record the whole detaining act. One Twitter user even called the young activist a fraud and drew attention towards Greta getting detained with a smiling face.

"LOOK at the SMILE on her face as she's getting FAKE arrested AGAIN! Greta Thunberg, "How DARE you!" You're a FRAUD!,"wrote a Twitter user.

LOOK at the SMILE on her face as she's getting FAKE arrested AGAIN! Greta Thunberg, "How DARE you!" You're a FRAUD! https://t.co/FVD1Ka6SrH — Alex P. Keaton (@Noissim12) March 1, 2023

In one of the tweets, the user mocked Greta's arrest and demanded an Oscar award for her acting. “⭐️#GretaThunberg gets “arrested" in Norway. !!! Sooner or later, she shall be given an honorary Oscar for such a smooth act @GretaThunberg" tweeted the user.

⭐️#GretaThunberg gets “arrested in Norway. !!!

Sooner or later, she shall be given an honorary Oscar for such a smooth act @GretaThunberg #Climate https://t.co/pbO3SAZEYW pic.twitter.com/ZAJxZnvb29 — The Story Teller (@I_am_the_Story) March 1, 2023

Another Twitter user shared the video of Greta Thunberg when she was detained by the Germany police in January. “Oh, I see Greta Thunberg got fake arrested again.Here's a friendly reminder...." tweeted the user named Kurt Schemers.

Greta Thunberg and other campaigners were detained by German police on 17 January. The group was protesting against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, Germany. However, the entire group was released later in the day, reported Reuters. At that time as well, Greta Thunberg was criticised in social media for staging fake arrest. But the German police denied these claims of fake arrest.

Oh, I see Greta Thunberg got fake arrested again.



Here's a friendly reminder.... pic.twitter.com/Vpc2RtlFG0 — Kurt Schemers 🇺🇸 (@KurtSchemers) March 1, 2023

“Greta staged another arrest…"wrote another user with a Twitter handle named ‘Amused’ while sharing Greta Thunberg's video.

Amid a wide range of tweets calling the protest staged, there were some who supported Greta Thunberg for her climate activism.

The word staged is trending because Greta Thunberg got arrested again. The people accusing her don't realize that's what happens to most protesters if they get in the way. Allowing themselves to be arrested instead of fighting back is a form of non violent protest. — Armchair expert (@JperiodCperiod) March 1, 2023

“The word staged is trending because Greta Thunberg got arrested again. The people accusing her don't realize that's what happens to most protesters if they get in the way. Allowing themselves to be arrested instead of fighting back is a form of non violent protest," wrote another user.