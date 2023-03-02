Twitter calls Greta Thunberg's detention fake, some demand Oscar for her acting
Months after her detention in Germany, Greta Thunber was removed by Norwegian police from a protesting site on Wednesday. The videos of her detention have gone viral on social media with many accusing of orchestrating a fake detention
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice during a demonstration supporting Indigenous rights in Norway. The twenty-year-old joined the protest against 151 wind turbines that were erected at the reindeer pasture lands used by ‘Sami’ indigenous community. The visuals of her arrest have gone viral in the social media and convinced many that the act was staged.
