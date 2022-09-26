Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Twitter CEO Agrawal will be deposed today in Musk court fight

Twitter CEO Agrawal will be deposed today in Musk court fight

File photo of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
1 min read . 08:35 PM ISTBloomberg

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is scheduled to answer questions from Elon Musk’s lawyers on the billionaire’s effort to pull the plug on his $44 billion purchase of the company.

The deposition will take place behind closed doors Monday at a law office in San Francisco starting at 9 a.m. local time, according to a court filing. “The deposition will be videotaped and will continue from day to day until completed," according to the filing in Delaware Chancery Court.

Agrawal is being asked questions on the same day that Musk’s deposition is due to start. His deposition is being held in a law office in Wilmington, Delaware. A five-day trial on the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

