NEW DELHI : Parag Agrawal, an Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, graduate on Monday was chosen as the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Inc.

Agarwal is set to succeed co-founder Jack Dorsey after serving as CTO for four years, a role where he oversaw Twitter's pursuit of blockchain and other decentralized technologies.

The Indian-born is now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500. After joining he wrote an email to his employees which went viral on social media.

Agarwal posted his email on Twitter where he wrote, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support."

"Thank you, Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership." Parag wrote.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. We recently updated out strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But out critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each one of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact," he wrote to employees.

Agrawal is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he did his Bachelors in Engineering in computer science. He moved to the US for further studies, with his doctorate coming from Stanford University based in California.

"I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While, it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me.I've walked in your shoes , I've seen ups and downs , the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us," he said.

“I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little and some not at all. Let's consider ourselves at the beginning -the first step towards our future. I'm sure you have lots of questions and there's a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we'll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. it will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together. "

"The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of People are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and future, and it's a signal that the work we do here mater. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential," The new CEO further emphasized.

Parag also quoted Jack Dorsey's resignation Email with his tweet.

Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and launched in July of that year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.