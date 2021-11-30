Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's first e-mail to his employees. Read here

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. We recently updated out strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But out critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each one of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact," he wrote to employees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}