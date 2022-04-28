Twitter Chief executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal said that he joined the social media company to strengthen the service and make it a better place. Taking to Twitter, Parag Agrawal said: “I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service.

He further added that he was deeply proud of the team who are doing a fantastic job.

"Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," Parag tweeted.

Twitter on Monday confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a statement said "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."

The former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," Dorsey tweeted.