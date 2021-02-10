OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Twitter CFO says Trump's ban permanent even if he runs for office again: Report
Former US President Donald Trump (Reuters)
Twitter CFO says Trump's ban permanent even if he runs for office again: Report

2 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 11:40 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • 'The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform,' affirmed Twitter CFO
  • The statement comes amid Donald Trump's impeachment trial in Congress on Wednesday

Former US president Donal Trump may never be able to return on micro-blogging site Twitter even if he runs for office again or wins, said company's chief financial officer Ned Segal, according to a media report.

Asked during an interview on CNBC Wednesday whether Trump's tweeting privileges could be restored if he wins the presidency again, CFO Ned Segal clarified that Trump's ban is permanent.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," he said, "whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

The statement comes amid Trump's impeachment trial in Congress on Wednesday, which resumed as the US Senate proceeds to hear arguments for and against convicting him of instigating last month's violent attack on Congress. If he is acquitted, Trump would not be barred from seeking the presidency or another federal office.

Last month, Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump’s account @POTUS from its platform, citing the risk of the US president using the site to incite further violence, following the storming of Capitol Hill this week.

In a blog post, the social media company said it had “permanently suspended" Mr Trump’s account, removing a megaphone that the president used to broadcast obsessively to his 88m followers, with a mix of vitriol aimed at political enemies and over-the-top praise for his allies.

Following that, other social media giants have blocked Trump accounts on respective online platforms, including Facebook's decision to prohibit Trump from posting "indefinitely" and YouTube's decision to begin issuing strikes to Trump's video channel.

With input from agencies



