Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Twitter experienced a global outage, causing frustration among users. Meanwhile, OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was unavailable for many users.
Netizens were left fuming on Wednesday evening as Twitter crashed for thousands of users across the world. Meanwhile OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users. The issue appeared to last less than an hour with many
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×