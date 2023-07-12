Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Twitter experienced a global outage, causing frustration among users. Meanwhile, OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was unavailable for many users.
Netizens were left fuming on Wednesday evening as Twitter crashed for thousands of users across the world. Meanwhile OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users. The issue appeared to last less than an hour with many
While some Twitter users found themselves unable to open the app or see their own posts other complained of server issues.
“Is Twitter down right now? I cannot see my own tweets, and it says my tweets are failing to send…. But I’m getting comment and rt notifications," a benused user wrote.
“Twitter is glitching again. Notifications and comments not showing up reliably, unable to like comments, etc," noted another.
OpenAI meanwhile said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up. While the company said that some ChatGPT logins had started to work, it later flagged an issue wherein some users had received a "failed to get service status" error.
Outage tracking website Downdetector indicated that nearly 6,000 people had reported incidents linked to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform on Wednesday evening. The reports spiked around 7:45 pm (IST) and appeared to dwindle some 45 minutes later. Sporaidic cases however continue to be reported on Downdetector. The platform incidentally tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors.
(With inputs from agencies)
