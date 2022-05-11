Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has supported Elon Musk's plan to reinstate Donald Trump's account. "I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol)," Jack Dorsey tweeted.

I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol): https://t.co/fQ9KnrCQGX — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022

He re-shared a January 13, 2021 tweet that stated he did "not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban" Trump from the platform but had "made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."

On Tuesday, Elon Musk that as owner of Twitter he would lift the ban on Donald Trump. "I would reverse the permanent ban," the billionaire said at a Financial Times conference.

Last month, the Tesla tycoon clinched the Twitter deal with USD 44 billion takeover bid. The bid was accepted by Twitter's board of directors, but it still needs regulatory approval.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol Riots for violating the platform's rules against violence incitement, a decision the company has said was taken by then CEO Jack Dorsey.