With several users complained that were facing issues in accessing Twitter on 9 August, the micro-blogging platform has confirmed that the problem is now fixed.

Earlier, the affected users were seeing a popup notice about the service being unavailable when attempting to access it, reported MacRumors. On the Down Detector website, there were thousands of reports about the outage.

Even if Twitter did load after several minutes, in some instances, the experience was quite broken as images didn't appear and tweets were often several hours old.

Taking the note from complaints by users, the Twitter support account acknowledged the issue during the partial outage. It wrote, "Twitter may not be loading for some of you – we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP."

Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

As the issue got fixed, an hour later, Twitter confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn't go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

Even in July, Twitter experienced an outage for about an hour, reported Variety. Similar instance took place on 17 February, coming less than a week after another hour-long outage, which the company ascribed as a "technical bug" that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

ALSO READ: Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

The latest technical issue of Twitter comes amid the company's legal battle with entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The microblogging website has filed a lawsuit against Musk after he decided to back out of the $44 billion takeover deal. They have also filed as motion to expedite the proceedings and requested a four-day trial in September, though it has been opposed by the Musk's legal team.

With ANI inputs.