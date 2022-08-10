Twitter hit by technical snags again, says 'We fixed it’1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 06:45 AM IST
Earlier, the affected users were seeing a popup notice about the service being unavailable when attempting to access it.
Earlier, the affected users were seeing a popup notice about the service being unavailable when attempting to access it.
Listen to this article
With several users complained that were facing issues in accessing Twitter on 9 August, the micro-blogging platform has confirmed that the problem is now fixed.