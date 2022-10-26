Elon Musk has until October 27 at 5 PM (October 28 at 2:30 AM India time) ET to complete the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, so time is running out. The Tesla CEO is currently under investigation by US federal authorities in relation to his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter, according to media sources citing a court filing by the microblogging platform. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has until Friday to finalise the deal or risk going to court.

The Twitter court filing omitted specifics about the current investigation into the business magnate's conduct that are being looked into by the authorities, according to CNN. Without going into specifics, Twitter stated in the court document that they are investigating Musk's "behaviour" in relation to the transaction. The Musk legal staff appears to be under the most scrutiny.

Twitter charged Musk's legal team with neglecting to deliver draft letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission and a PowerPoint show to the Federal Trade Commission. According to CNN, this is a part of the continuing dispute between the two parties about whether Musk can renege on the agreement.

Alex Spiro, Musk's attorney, responded to the Twitter filing by saying that it simply serves to distract from its own legal difficulties, which were revealed through whistleblower disclosure.In September, Peiter Zatko accused the social media platform of wrongdoings, including.

"Twitter's executives are under federal investigation," the former head of Twitter security said in a statement to CNN. "This misdirection was sent by Twitter to try and uncover which of their assorted misconduct they are under investigation for."

Musk, who previously expressed interest in purchasing Twitter, abruptly ended the agreement in July. The Tesla CEO said that by exaggerating the quantity of spam and false bot accounts on its network, Twitter had broken the terms of their mutual purchase agreement.

Twitter sued Musk after he was charged with employing bots as an excuse to back out of a transaction. Last week, Musk reiterated that he will proceed with the purchase of Twitter at the initially agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share. However, the judge presiding over the issue has ordered a pause on the Twitter acquisition legal procedures until October 28.

