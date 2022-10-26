Twitter deal: Time is running out for Elon Musk; he must do this or face trial

Elon Musk has until October 27 at 5 PM (October 28 at 2:30 AM India time) ET to complete the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, so time is running out. The Tesla CEO is currently under investigation by US federal authorities in relation to his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter, according to media sources citing a court filing by the microblogging platform. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has until Friday to finalise the deal or risk going to court.

