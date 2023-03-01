Twitter down for several users globally, netizens say unable to view feed

Twitter down for several users globally, netizens say unable to view feed1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing the social media site, according to Downdetector
The Microblogging platform Twitter was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The Microblogging platform Twitter was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing Twitter, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing Twitter, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now", the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.
“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now", the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds.
There was similar outage, last month that affected both the website and mobile applications for some users. The outage lasted for about 30 minutes, and was reported by users through the down detector website. The majority of complaints came from smartphone users, with 56% of reports coming from them.
There was similar outage, last month that affected both the website and mobile applications for some users. The outage lasted for about 30 minutes, and was reported by users through the down detector website. The majority of complaints came from smartphone users, with 56% of reports coming from them.
“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now", was the message was showing for some users.
“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now", was the message was showing for some users.
Netizens shared screenshots of the message.
Netizens shared screenshots of the message.
“Welcome to Twitter! Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter," said a user.
“Welcome to Twitter! Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter," said a user.
“Is twitter down again? This is what my usually vibrant timeline looks like now (If it is down, it's fairly pointless posting this, I realise)," said another user.
“Is twitter down again? This is what my usually vibrant timeline looks like now (If it is down, it's fairly pointless posting this, I realise)," said another user.
“Umm... thanks... I've been here before..." said another user.
“Umm... thanks... I've been here before..." said another user.
A user taking a dig at Elon Musk shared a picture, saying, “Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter, "
A user taking a dig at Elon Musk shared a picture, saying, “Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter, "
Twitter undertook yet another round of job cuts in February with around 50 people being laid off. With this, the company's staff has shrunk by at least 70% since Elon Musk's takeover. In November last year the social media giant had laid off half its workforce as four advertisers pulled spending.
Twitter undertook yet another round of job cuts in February with around 50 people being laid off. With this, the company's staff has shrunk by at least 70% since Elon Musk's takeover. In November last year the social media giant had laid off half its workforce as four advertisers pulled spending.
Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.
Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.