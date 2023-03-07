Twitter down for thousands of users, second outage in a week. Details here

Twitter down for thousands of users, second outage in a week. Details here1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
- Twitter down: More than 8,000 people were reporting issues with the website, according to Downdetector
Many users reported problems with the microblogging site Twitter on Monday due to an "internal change" that had some unintended consequences, said Twitter Support.
"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed," said Twitter Support in a tweet.
According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, there were 1,338 complaints from Indian users till 10:45 pm. The microblogging site suffered a technical snag with people complaining of having encountered broken links.
In a tweet, Downdetector said, "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 11:53 AM EST."
People complained of being unable to access other users' tweets.
"Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!" Twitter Support said in a tweet at 11: 35 pm on Monday. Users receive error messages on links “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," Twitter said in a tweet. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences."
Elon Musk said in a follow-up tweet that the platform was “brittle."
More than 8,000 people were reporting issues with the website, according to Downdetector.
Last week, Twitter users had issues loading part of their news feeds. Some users received a “Welcome to Twitter" message instead of their usual feed on the “Following" tab, while the “For You" section loaded as normal.
Trying to visit Twitter's help page Monday led to an error message that says “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint" and displays a link to a software developer page that also doesn't work.
According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outages shortly before noon U.S. Eastern time.
Internet access watchdog NetBlocks said “Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users," and noted that it was also affecting image and video content. Some users were not able to see the images that other users were posting.
*With agency inputs
