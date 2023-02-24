Elon Musk has fired more people from Twitter despite vowing in November 2022 that there won't be any more layoffs. The Information, a tech website, was the first to disclose last week about cutbacks affecting the sales crew. Many employees from the engineering and sales departments were impacted in the third round of layoffs since November.

On February 17, according to The Information that cited three persons with knowledge of the matter, Twitter fired its ad sales staff as part of its latest wave of layoffs. The number of layoffs could not be accurately estimated. The publication previously reported that, out of about 2,000 total employees, Twitter employed about 800 sales and marketing staff as of late January.

Marcin Kadluczka, who had directly answered to Musk and got fired after working for seven years in the company, hinted at the impossibility of the one-week goal in a tweet on February 19. Twitter can really improve ads in two-three months, but it was not possible “in a week though", tweeted Kadluczka while adding that he wished he “could be actually fired not just deactivated".

According to The Verge, Just before Kadluczka and other employees in the advertising, marketing and sales were let go, Musk did set an aggressive deadline.

Musk wants to modify Twitter's ad targeting so that it functions more like Google's search advertisements, which focus on a user's search history rather than their activity and profile information.

It's a strategy that works well for search engines, where users go to express a clear desire to locate something, and it's helped Google grow into one of the most successful companies in history. But, it hasn't yet been successful for a social networking company, according to The Verge.

Even former Twitter ads chief Bruce Falck has criticised Musk for his aggressive efforts to grow the company's advertising business, claiming the billionaire has no idea what he is talking about. Musk responded by comparing Twitter's ad relevance with that of Instagram.

"My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed," Musk wrote.

