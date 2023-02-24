Twitter layoff again: Sales team suffers from Elon Musk’s aggressive strategy
Twitter can really improve ads in two-three months, but it was not possible 'in a week though', said one of the employees who got fired.
Elon Musk has fired more people from Twitter despite vowing in November 2022 that there won't be any more layoffs. The Information, a tech website, was the first to disclose last week about cutbacks affecting the sales crew. Many employees from the engineering and sales departments were impacted in the third round of layoffs since November.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×