Twitter employees leave even as Elon Musk speaks on: Reports

- His team team also held meetings with 'undecided employees' who are considered important to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay
Twitter employees appeared to have quit following a deadline by Elon Musk as the company sent messages it was closing its 'office buildings' for next few days.
In a report, it said that Musk gave a deadline to employees to choose whether to continue working at Twitter or quit, and 'hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay' said The New York Times (NYT).
The report said that Twitter also announced through email that it would close 'our office buildings' and disable employee badge access until Monday.
During all this, Musk and his advisers held meetings with some Twitter workers deemed ‘critical’ and to stop them from leaving the company. The chaos also included confusing messages on company's remote work policy.
His team team also held meetings with 'undecided employees' who are considered important to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay.
"In his pitch, Musk said that he knew how to win and that those who wanted to win should join him," the NYT report said.
"In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5 pm deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr. Musk continued speaking," it added.
Musk told employees that they need to be "extremely hard core" to make the company a success and gave Twitter's remaining employees just about 36 hours to leave or commit to building "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."
He has been firing those who oppose or disagree with him, often through public tweets.
The NYT report added that the "shedding of so many employees in such a compressed period has raised questions about how Twitter will keep operating effectively."
The report said after Musk asked workers to decide whether to stay with the company or depart, employees were provided with a FAQ ( frequently asked questions) document about exit packages on Wednesday.
The FAQ said Musk's ultimatum was an "official company communication" and "not a phishing attempt."
"As you have seen, Twitter is at the beginning of an exciting journey," the document said.
The FAQ said employees would have to maximise working from an office and 'work the hours necessary to do your job at the highest level.'
