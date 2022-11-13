Twitter employees now replying on Elon Musk's tweets to voice their concerns

Elon Musk's Twitter has been a chaotic that neither its users nor its employees sought after. Two weeks to the takeover and narratives of utter chaos and unorganised workflow has started doing the rounds, or may be Twitter users were quick enough to notice.
A tweet exchange between Twitter owner Elon Musk and an employee of the micro-blogging platform, Sheryl Rose, Client Partner, Health, has caught the attention of netizens.
Twitter users have pointed out that the colleagues did not use work mail but the social media platform to escalate an issue of an impersonating account.
To put the story in context, on 12 November, Elon Musk took to Twitter to inform that all parody account should have the word parody written beside their name. “Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody" in their name, not just in bio. " Elon Musk wrote.
“To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok. We’re adding a “Parody" subscript to clarify" Musk added.
The subscription plan for a coveted blue tick is one of the major debacles Elon Musk's faulty plan for a Twitter overhaul ensnared, several fake accounts secured a verified status just by paying for it!
Elon Musk may have rolled back the subscription plan on 11 November, however, he couldn't take back the verified status offered to many.
While the Twitter owner strategizes a plan to battle this out, his colleague was seen taking to Twitter to inform him about two accounts that were impersonating a pharmaceutical company.
The tweet that ahs now been deleted, had the names of the two accounts tagged, and she asked Musk to remove them because they did not have a parody written beside their names.
Upon noticing this conversation, another Twitter user pointed out that Sheryl did not use official email to write to Musk but opted for the social media platform to voice her concerns. Notably, she is also the brand manager who evidently does not have the power to get rid of the impersonators, but is compelled to ask Musk via Twitter for the same.
A critic of Elon Musk, Cullen, who also has a blue tick, quoted Sheryl's tweet and said, "Let's recap here. The current Twitter brand manager has no recourse internally to ban known impersonators of a pharmaceutical company and has to take to Twitter to escalate the issue to the CEO."
The Twitter handles that Rose highlighted were found impersonating a famous pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly and Company. The impersonators, with bluetick, announced that “insulin" is free for people. The accounts were soon suspended.
